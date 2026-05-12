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Pawar family tightens grip over NCP with elevation of Parth, Jay

The NCP formally communicated the new appointments to the Election Commission of India through a letter dated April 29.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNCPParth Pawarsunetra pawar

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