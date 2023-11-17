Pawar's NCP accuses Shinde govt of delaying commissioning of Navi Mumbai metro line

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of delaying the commissioning of the Navi Mumbai metro rail line for publicity.

The 11.10 kilometre Belapur-Pendhar line number 1 was thrown open to the public during the day.

Planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), in a statement on Thursday, had said the line was being open "without an official programme" on the directions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The metro rail was ready to serve the public six months ago but it was not inaugurated for public use because the government of Maharashtra could not get an appointment of the prime minister," NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged in a statement.