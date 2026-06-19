Pedestrian killed by falling concrete from terrace parapet wall of 17-storey building in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: A 55-year-old man was killed after concrete fell from the parapet wall on the terrace of a 17-storey residential building in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai's </a>Chunabhatti area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Galaxy Apartment in the Qureshi Nagar locality around 12:30 am, they said.</p>.<p>Citing the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a civic official said a chunk of plaster fell from the parapet wall on the terrace of the building and struck a pedestrian.</p>.BMC water curbs raise concerns for Mumbai's housing delivery pipeline.<p>The man, identified as Abdul Wahab, was rushed to the civic-run Sion hospital in a private vehicle before the arrival of emergency services, the official said. However, doctors at the hospital declared him “brought dead”.</p>.<p>Fire brigade personnel later removed the precariously hanging portion of the parapet wall and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, the official added. </p>