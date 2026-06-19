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Pedestrian killed by falling concrete from terrace parapet wall of 17-storey building in Mumbai

Citing the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a civic official said a chunk of plaster fell from the parapet wall on the terrace of the building and struck a pedestrian.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 04:36 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 04:36 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

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