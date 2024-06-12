Pedestrian woman injured after speeding car hits her in Pune

Pune: A woman walking on a roadside was injured after a speeding car hit her in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Hinjawadi area on Tuesday afternoon and a clip of its CCTV footage surfaced on social media which showed the car veering off the road and hitting the woman, who got flung in the air and fell some distance away.

An official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said prima facie, it appeared the car driver lost control over the wheels.

He said it was not a case of drunk driving and a complaint has not yet been filed by the woman, who hails from neighbouring Mumbai.