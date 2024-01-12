Pench Tiger Reserve becomes part of Dark Sky Park movement

Mumbai: In an achievement of sorts, the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra has become India’s first-ever Dark Sky Park (DSP) and the fifth in Asia.

The DRP certification would boost astronomy initiatives in the forest area.

The Pench Tiger Reserve, which derives its name from its lifeline, the Pench river, is spread over 741.41 sq kms in Nagpur and Ramtek districts of Vidarbha region of the state.

PRT Deputy Director Prabhu Nath Shukla confirmed the development.

“Recognizing the intrinsic value of the night sky as a natural, cultural, and historical resource, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) emphasizes the importance of preserving natural darkness for the sake of nature conservation, ecological integrity in protected areas, and the well-being of communities in healthy cities,” the PTR said.

However, the escalating global threat of light pollution poses a substantial risk to this invaluable resource.In response to this critical issue, the Dark and Quiet Skies for Science and Society Working Group, led by the International Astronomical Union, has recommended the establishment of "Dark Sky Oases" by national and local governments to protect citizens' right to enjoy the beauty of a star-filled sky.

The Certification of Dark Sky Place, focusing on lighting policy, dark sky friendly retrofits, outreach and education, and Monitoring the night sky, encourages communities and protected areas worldwide to safeguard dark sites.