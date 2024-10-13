Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

People across country 'scared' by killing of Baba Siddique: Kejriwal

Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot dead on Saturday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 14:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 14:14 IST
India NewsMumbaiAAPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraArvind KejriwalNCP

Follow us on :

Follow Us