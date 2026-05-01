<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Friday said that while residents of the state should make efforts to learn Marathi, violence in the name of language is "unacceptable".</p>.<p>Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute at the Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade was also present during the occasion.</p>.'Strict action against those refusing to learn Marathi': Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik .<p>The chief minister said that Maharashtra was never this narrow-minded to say that people from outside the state cannot live there.</p>.<p>"As far as language is concerned, it is necessary to have pride in one's language. There has to be a sense of pride in the Marathi language. Whoever resides in Maharashtra should try to learn Marathi. If they haven't learnt it, we will teach them," he said.</p>.<p>His statement comes amid the state government's directive to make Marathi mandatory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers.</p>.<p>"However, violence in the name of language or controversy over it is unacceptable," Fadnavis said.</p>.<p>He further said Maharashtra is a powerhouse and a growth engine of the country.</p>.<p>Maharashtra, which has been a reformist state that saw the Bhakti movement, also gives direction to the country, he said, adding that the state is the 30th-largest economy in the world.</p>.<p>Fadnavis also extended wishes on the occasion of International Labour Day.</p>