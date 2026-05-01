Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

People in Maharashtra must learn Marathi, but violence unacceptable: CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute at the Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade was also present during the occasion.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 06:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 06:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us