Maharashtra government halts Deekshabhoomi parking project in Nagpur after protests

Mumbai: Thousands of people marched till Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to protest against Maharashtra government's plans to construct an underground parking lot.

Deekshabhoomi holds immense historical and cultural significance. It was at this place, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, embraced Buddhism along with four lakh followers on 14 October 1956.

The incident was discussed during monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature which is currently underway.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti for sanctioning the underground parking lot project.