'People will give befitting reply' say workers supporting Sharad Pawar, condemn EC ruling on real NCP

Pune: The supporters of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar on Wednesday condemned the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP by wearing black ribbons near in Pune and nearby areas.

In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the EC on Tuesday recognised the camp led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real NCP and also allotted the party name and symbol to it.

The senior Pawar's supporters rallied behind him and asserted that for them, Sharad Pawar means the party and symbol. They also said that everyone in the state knows to whom the NCP actually belongs.

"This is not the first time that Sharad Pawar saheb has faced this kind of a situation, but the saddening part is that someone from the family split the party. I am sure the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply," said a woman supporter in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial and automotive hub near Pune city.