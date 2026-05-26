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Homeindiamaharashtra

Petrol, diesel demand rises sharply in Maharashtra amid West Asia crisis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says this raises suspicion of hoarding and diversion for commercial use.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:34 IST
MaharashtraMaharashtra NewsDevendra FadnavisPetrol and Dieselpetrol price

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