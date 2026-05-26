Petrol, diesel demand rises sharply in Maharashtra amid West Asia crisis

<p>Mumbai: Amid concerns over the impact of the escalating West Asia crisis on fuel supply chains and domestic markets, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Tuesday said the demand for petrol and diesel in the State had risen sharply above normal levels, raising suspicion of hoarding and diversion for commercial use.</p><p>The spike comes at a time when global crude oil markets remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, triggering anxiety over possible supply disruptions and future price increases. State authorities fear that panic buying and stockpiling may be contributing to localised shortage-like situations in some districts.</p><p>“We are noticing that the demand for petrol and diesel has increased sharply compared to the average demand. We are supplying this fuel, but there are indications that hoarding is taking place,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai after the weekly Cabinet meeting.</p>.Fadnavis warns against black-marketing of fuel, assures diesel supply for farmers.<p>Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the government would initiate action against any misuse or illegal diversion of fuel supplies.</p><p>“In the case of petrol, the current demand is 23 per cent higher than average consumption. In the case of diesel, demand has increased by 52 per cent. We are supplying this additional demand,” he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister said the increase was unusually high in certain districts. “In Akola, diesel consumption has increased by 154 per cent. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed, fuel consumption has risen by more than 70 per cent, and we have supplied that additional demand as well,” he said.</p><p>Fadnavis said the government was trying to ensure adequate diesel availability for farmers, especially during the ongoing agricultural season, but added that there were indications that subsidised or regular fuel supplies could be getting diverted for commercial purposes.</p><p>“On one hand, we are trying to ensure that farmers get diesel. But definitely some people are taking advantage of the situation or misusing it,” he said.</p><p>He noted that while consumption of normal petrol and diesel had increased sharply, the use of commercial fuel had slightly declined, prompting the government to investigate whether fuel meant for regular consumers was being diverted for commercial operations.</p><p>Officials said the State government is monitoring supply patterns closely and may intensify inspections at petrol pumps and fuel distribution points if abnormal demand continues.</p>