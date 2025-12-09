Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Phaltan suicide: Doctor's handwriting on note verified, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The chief minister was responding to a question by BJP MLA Ameet Satam in the state assembly.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 07:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 07:25 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us