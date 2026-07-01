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Homeindiamaharashtra

PHO urges Centre to enact bill to protect healthcare professionals amid rising violence

The PHO demand coincides with the National Doctors' Day, celebrated on July 1.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 04:21 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraViolenceHealthcare professionals

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