PIL seeking facilities for cricketers on Mumbai grounds: Supreme Court rejects plea against HC order

"In these circumstances, the appropriate course of action would be to call upon respondent nos. 1 and 2 (Mumbai Cricket Association and BCCI) to consider the PIL as suggestions made and if it is feasible for them to do so, proceed to implement the same. We make it clear that our order is not to be construed as direction to respondent nos. 1 and 2 to grant relief as sought for by the petitioner but only as suggestions," it had said.