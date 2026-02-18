Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Places named after Tipu Sultan unacceptable in Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane

"We will not tolerate such indulgence in our Hindu nation and we will not remain silent," Rane told reporters here, warning that any move to retain or create such squares would be opposed.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 05:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 05:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraTipu SultanNitesh Rane

Follow us on :

Follow Us