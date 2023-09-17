'Played cruel joke on public': MVA slams state govt for not declaring drought in Marathawada

“Marathwada is reeling under severe drought, and the cases of farmer suicides have increased in the region. In such circumstances, it was essential to declare a drought, but the state government, but by not declaring a drought the government has played a cruel joke on the public,” said Patole, a former Speaker.

Referring to the dispensation as “EDA government”, Patole said that they spent crores of rupees in Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar for two days, had fun and then left.

“While they have announced a package of crores for Marathwada, there is no clarity on when this will actually be implemented. The entire Marathwada is suffering a drought. The Kharif crops have failed. There is an increased demand for tankers for drinking water in Marathwada, there is no fodder for animals. In this situation the farmers need assistance from the government, but it seems the government is not interested in helping them,” said Patole.