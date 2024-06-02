Plot to harm Salman Khan: Navi Mumbai police makes fifth arrest from Haryana's Bhiwani

Thane: A man was arrested by Navi Mumbai police from Haryana in connection with a plot to attack actor Salman Khan, taking the number of persons held in the case to five, an official said on Sunday.

He is allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, the official said.

Earlier, the Panvel police had arrested four persons after getting a tip off in September-October last year about a conspiracy to harm the actor. The probe included infiltrating social media groups of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

In an official release, Navi Mumbai police said Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia @ Jonny Walmiki (30) was arrested from Bhiwani in Haryana on Saturday. It said Gogalia had made accommodation arrangements for the other accused as well as providing logistical and vehicle support.

Gogalia was in touch with the other accused through video calls, it added.