PM Modi hails role of media in changing India for the better

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the role of media in shaping India’s history.

“All of you in the media play an important role in changing situations and giving direction to the country. Today India is in such a period when its journey for the next 25 years is very important,” Modi said inaugurating INS Towers at the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) secretariat at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

“In order for India to become developed in these 25 years, the role of newspapers and magazines is equally important,” he said.

“I urge media houses to take forward various initiatives as an effort towards the nation”, he added.

Noting the 75th-year celebrations of the Constitution of India, the Prime Minister underlined the important role of media in heightening the sense of duty and awareness of the citizens towards the Constitution.

Underlining that the INS was formed before independence, the Prime Minister said that the organization has not only been a witness to the ups and downs of India’s journey but also lived it and communicated it to the people.