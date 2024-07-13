PM Modi hails role of media in changing India for the better

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the role of media in shaping India’s history.
“All of you in the media play an important role in changing situations and giving direction to the country. Today India is in such a period when its journey for the next 25 years is very important,” Modi said inaugurating INS Towers at the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) secretariat at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
“In order for India to become developed in these 25 years, the role of newspapers and magazines is equally important,” he said.
“I urge media houses to take forward various initiatives as an effort towards the nation”, he added.
Noting the 75th-year celebrations of the Constitution of India, the Prime Minister underlined the important role of media in heightening the sense of duty and awareness of the citizens towards the Constitution.
Underlining that the INS was formed before independence, the Prime Minister said that the organization has not only been a witness to the ups and downs of India’s journey but also lived it and communicated it to the people.
Therefore, the Prime Minister said, the impact of the INS’ work as an organization would be apparent in the nation.
The Prime Minister said that the media is not a mute spectator of the conditions of the nations but plays a major role in changing them.
He underlined the role of newspapers and magazines in the next 25-year journey to Viksit Bharat.
Modi also highlighted the media’s role in creating awareness about rights and potential of the citizenry. He cited the success of digital transactions in India as an example of how confident citizens achieve great success. He said that major nations are interested in India’s digital public infrastructure. He acknowledged the partnership of the media in these successes.
Noting that the decisions made by the INS give direction to the country’s media, the Prime Minister pointed out that any event kicked off by the government may not necessarily be a government event and any idea emphasized may not only belong to the government.
He gave examples of campaigns like Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga that were initiated by the government but were taken forward by the entire nation.
Similarly, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s emphasis on environmental protection which is a humanitarian issue rather than a political one and mentioned the recently launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign which is being discussed around the world. World leaders also showed a keen interest in the program during the G7 Summit attended by the Prime Minister. He urged all media houses to join the trend for a better future for the younger generations.
Concluding the address, the Prime Minister urged the media houses to make use of the digital edition of the publication as there are no space constraints when compared to printed editions and consider the suggestions given today. “I am sure that all of you will consider these suggestions, do new experiments and strengthen India’s democracy. The more strongly you work, the more the country will progress”, he concluded.