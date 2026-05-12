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PM Modi must convene all party meeting: Sharad Pawar on austerity appeal

“Given the current international situation, the central government must prioritize greater sensitivity and broad consultations," said Pawar.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra ModiSharad Pawar

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