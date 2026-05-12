PM Modi must convene all party meeting: Sharad Pawar on austerity appeal

<p>Mumbai: Highlighting that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> seven-point appeal has created an "atmosphere of unease”, veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday underscored the need to convene an all-party meeting for broader consultations. </p><p>"Against the backdrop of the unstable and warlike situation in the Middle East, two days ago Modi made some announcements. These are likely to have far-reaching impacts on the country's economy. The sudden nature of these announcements has created an atmosphere of unease among ordinary citizens, the industry-business sector, as well as investors. This situation is certainly a cause for concern,” said Pawar, a former Defence Minister.</p>.Don’t mock Modi, learn from history: Deve Gowda advises Siddaramaiah over austerity appeal.<p>Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister, stressed that considering the seriousness of this issue, the Prime Minister should convene an all-party meeting under his own chairmanship.</p><p>“Involving leaders from all parties in the decision-making process on matters of national interest is extremely essential for the welfare of the country,” the former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. </p>.PM Modi promotes carpooling but ecosystem falters in Bengaluru.<p>“Given the current international situation, the central government must prioritize greater sensitivity and broad consultations. Along with this, the Prime Minister should immediately call a meeting with renowned economic experts in the country, representatives from the industry sector, and relevant specialists to conduct a thorough review of the situation. A comprehensive discussion on future policies should be held,” he said.</p><p>“Building confidence and stability among the people of the country should be the government's topmost priority in the current circumstances—this is our firm stance,” he added.</p>