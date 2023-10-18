PM Modi to launch 511 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras in Maharashtra

The Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras will conduct skill development training programs across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to rural youth. Each centre will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses.

The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under National Skill Development Council. Establishment of these centres will help the region attain significant strides towards developing a more competent and skilled manpower.

PM Modi will launch the centres via videoconference from New Delhi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would attend the event in Mumbai.