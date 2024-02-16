PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Wadhwan Port in Maharashtra this month

Palghar: In what might prove to be a 'growth engine' in the days to come in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the proposed Wadhwan Port in February.

Wadhwan (also spelled Vadhvan) is located in the Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district along the Arabian Sea, some 140 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

The Wadhwan port project has been awaited for the past several decades for multiple reasons including opposition from locals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are personally steering the execution of the project.

“We have got the environmental clearances. The prime minister would be performing the bhoomi-pujan by the end of this month,” Fadnavis said at a function in Mumbai.

Maharashtra has two major ports - Mumbai (Mumbai Port Authority) and Nhava Sheva (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority), and the need for a mega port has been felt for quite some time now.