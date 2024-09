PM Modi to visit Maharashtra's Wardha on September 20

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Wardha on September 20 coinciding with the first anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana. During the visit, he would extend benefits to artisans and craftspersons.

Popularly known as PM Vishwakarma, the central scheme was launched on September 17, 2023 in Delhi.

The scheme is aimed to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

The scheme covers artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 trades - carpenter (suthar/badhai), boat maker, armourer, blacksmith (lohar), hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith (sonar), potter (kumhaar), sculptor (murtikar, stone carver), stone breaker, cobbler (charmkar)/ shoesmith/footwear artisan, mason (rajmistri), basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll and toy maker, barber (naai), garland maker (malakaar), washerman (dhobi), tailor (darzi) and fishing net maker.