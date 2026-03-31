<p>Launching a major broadside against the Congress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that in the last 12 years Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Assam 35 times—a figure that all the Congress Prime Ministers together could not match.</p><p>Taking to reporters, Fadnavis said he was sure the BJP will score a hat-trick in Assam with record numbers. </p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026 FAQs: Here's how to change your address on voter ID card.<p>“Modi has said very specifically that A is for Assam and not for Apple… this shows his seriousness for Assam and the larger North-East… he has called the eight states Ashtalakshmi,” Fadnavis said while addressing a rally at Jorhat in the poll-bound Assam.</p><p>In the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Gaurav Gogoi, who is considered closer to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is taking on BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami. </p><p>“Did Gogoi ever visit Jorhat… he does not have time, he never comes here,” said Fadnavis, a three-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP stalwart with roots in the RSS. </p><p>Fadnavis said that under the leadership of Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has changed the face of the State.”</p><p>Lashing out at the Congress, he said that the Congress never allowed North-East to prosper. “The Congress never allowed peace and development to prevail in the region,” the CM said and accused the grand old party of step motherly treatment towards North-East. </p><p>Fadnavis that through road and rail connectivity, the Prime Minister has brought Assam to the mainstream. “Modi has said that development of India will happen when North-East prospers,” he said. </p><p>“Just as Maharashtra draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji, Assam stands tall because of the legacy of Lachit Borphukan. Without his courage, Assam’s history would have been very different,” he said, adding: “I have come from the mighty Sahyadri mountain ranges to the mighty Brahmaputra river.” </p><p>For decades, Assam was ignored, but the BJP has ensured both development and protection of the state’s identity, the CM told the rally. </p>