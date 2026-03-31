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PM Modi toured Assam 35 times, all Congress PMs can't match this figure ever: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that under the leadership of Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has changed the face of the State.”
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiHimanta Biswa SarmaDevendra Fadnavis

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