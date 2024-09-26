PM Modi's Pune visit cancelled after heavy rains

Mumbai/Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city, officials said. Modi was to flag off the Metro train line from District Court to Swargate in Pune and launch development projects of Rs 22,600 crore, ahead of the state assembly elections.

BJP sources confirmed that the PM's visit to Pune was cancelled. The new date for his visit will be announced later.

After heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the SP College ground, the venue of PM Modi's programme, had muddy pools.