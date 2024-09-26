PM Modi's Pune visit cancelled amid heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune today ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls was cancelled in light of the heavy rain in the city, PTI reported.

Pune has received heavy rainfall with Times of India reporting that its 86-year record was broken in less than three hours. The Indian Express reported that schools and colleges there are closed.

Modi was slated to inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stones of a series of projects totalling Rs 22,600 crore which included throwing open the Solapur Airport.

The PM was also to flag off the Metro train scheduled to run from District court to Swargate from the Pune District Court Metro Station.

More to follow...