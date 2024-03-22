PM Narendra Modi lookalike Vikas Mahante’s phone flooded with calls

Mumbai: As India gears up for the general elections in summer, one man's smartphone is flooded with calls and messages. Wherever Vikas Mahante goes, people ask for a photo or selfie, and sometimes crowd throng him.

A Mumbai-based businessman, Mahante, who is in his early sixties, is the lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Whether it is BJP candidates from Mumbai or Maharashtra and elsewhere, their campaign managers and backroom staff dial Mahante seeking his presence at their meetings and rallies.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahante has campaigned in Maharashtra extensively for candidates of BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be no different.

Mahante is a crowd-puller in his own right - and is an admirer of Modi and his brand of politics.

“I am a big fan of Modi ji, I am a big fan of the schemes and initiatives,” Mahante told DH.

Mahante said that he has already started getting calls. “I will surely be going,” said Mahante, who has a busy schedule managing his own business and attending events, besides his film/television assignments.

“My name is Vikas….and I am inspired by the development work of our Prime Minister,” he said.

Mahante has worked in films like Happy New Year, Mission Mangal, Modi ka Gaon and so on. “People call me across the country and I try to oblige…recently I was invited to London and Hong Kong where I took the ideals of Modi ji,” he said.

A resident of Malad suburbs, Mahante's looks, mannerisms and attire, bear similarities to those of PM Modi, besides the fact that both come from very humble backgrounds.

Mahante has personal relations with several BJP leaders in Maharashtra.