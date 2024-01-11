PM to launch projects worth Rs 30,500 crore in Maharashtra, flag off campaign 

In Mumbai, Modi would commission the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ which has been inaugurated at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore.

The Prime Minister would also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in the public programme in Navi Mumbai.

He would lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 Km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai which will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive.

The Prime Minister will dedicate Phase-I of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the Nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000 crore railway projects to the Nation. These include the dedication of ‘Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line’ which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.

Other rail projects that will be dedicated to Nation include a new suburban station ‘Digha Gaon’ on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-harbour line and the new 6th Line between Khar Road & Goregaon railway station. The projects will benefit the thousands of daily commuters in Mumbai.

Modi will inaugurate ‘Bharat Ratnam’ (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is first of its kind in India with best available machines in world including 3D Metal printing. This will house a training school for skilling of workforce for this sector including specially abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in Gems and Jewellery trade and will help the domestic manufacturing also.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST)- 01 at SEEPZ- SEZ. The NEST - 01 is primarily for Gem & Jewellery sector units which will be relocated from existing Standard Design Factory - I. The new tower has been designed for large scale production and as per the demand of the industry.

During the programme, he will launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development. The Abhiyaan will also undertake the effort towards the convergence and saturation of women development programmes of the state and central governments.