PM to Modi perform 'bhoomi pujan' for GMLR's twin tunnel work on Jul 13

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels that are part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in the metropolis.

In a release, the civic body said the ambitious GMLR project will reduce travel time between Goregaon in the western part to Mulund in the north east of the city to 25 minutes from the current 75 minutes.