<p>Mumbai: As police dug deep into the activities of Nashik-based astrologer, numerologist, hypnotist and cosmologist ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat, the investigations uncovered startling details - 150-odd foreign trips in recent years and an elite list of clients. </p><p>Besides, when cops searched the premises linked to the self-styled godman, they found wildlife artifacts like tiger skins and fake snakes - which he used to impress his devotees. </p><p>However, the police refused to comment on the investigations but more and more women are coming forward to lodge complaints against him.</p><p>On the other hand, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Monday said that the police acted proactively and arrested the accused before he could vanish. </p><p>Fadnavis is expected to make a detailed statement on the Ashok Kharat case on Tuesday in the Maharashtra legislature. </p><p>“The police trapped and proactively arrested Kharat. It is a very serious matter. He misused his so-called powers and misbehaved with women. Preparations to arrest him had been underway for some time,” Fadnavis said.</p>.DGP monitoring probe into rape case against self-styled godman, no one will be spared: Fadnavis.<p>“On 10 March complaint registered in another district was used by the police to initiate action against Kharat. A look-out circular had already been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country, Fadnavis told the Legislative Assembly. </p><p>The CM said that several women had initially hesitated to file complaints but were given protection by the authorities. “No one will be spared in this case in any situation,” he said.</p><p>Kharat, who called himself a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as “Captain”, was arrested on 18 March after a 35-year-old woman came forward accused him of raping her multiple times over three years. </p><p>The woman alleged that she was called to his office in 2022 under the pretext of rituals, given a sedative-laced drink and then assaulted. She also said the abuse continued over the years.</p><p>A former employee of Kharat reportedly played a key role in exposing the case. Some reports claimed the employee secretly installed a camera in Kharat’s office and collected footage of women being exploited.</p><p>Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that several women were exploited by Kharat and other such people. </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Bhaskar Jadhav claimed the case involved some politicians, ministers as well as senior IAS and IPS officers.</p>