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Police acted proactively in Ashok Kharat case, arrested accused before he could vanish: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis is expected to make a detailed statement on the Ashok Kharat case on Tuesday in the Maharashtra legislature.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisMaharashtra police

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