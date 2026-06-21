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Police flag tampered photos targeting Girish Mahajan; Minister warns of legal action

The images were created and circulated to tarnish the minister’s public image, dignity, and reputation, a senior police official said.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 17:09 IST
IndiaCyber crimeGirish MahajanMaharahstra

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