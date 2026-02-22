<p>Mumbai: A 24-year-old man aspiring for a police job died after collapsing during a recruitment drive organised by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/when-shivaji-maharaj-drew-large-crowds-during-1666-visit-to-aurangabad-3903965">Sambhajinagar</a> city, an official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Saturday morning during a 1600 metres running event at the Police Parade Ground in the central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> city.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Sangram Shinde, a resident of Palus in Sangli district, the police official said.</p>.Maharashtra: BJP's Sameer Rajurkar elected as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor.<p>Shinde collapsed just before the finish line and was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.</p>.<p>Further probe was being conducted, the official said.</p>.<p>The recruitment drive to fill 93 posts of constables began on Friday. More than 600 candidates appeared for the running test, the official said.</p>