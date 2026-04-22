<p>Mumbai: With a woman's angry outburst over the traffic jam caused by a BJP's rally in south Mumbai's Worli area going viral, police on Wednesday registered a case against the organisers for alleged violation of norms.</p>.<p>Police had given permission for Tuesday's Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Rally over the defeat of the women's reservation bill but there was a violation of certain norms, said an official.</p>.Pakistan stood isolated after Mumbai attacks, acquired global respectability now: Congress slams govt.<p>A case in this regard was registered at Worli police station, he added.</p>.<p>An agitated woman confronted BJP minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday when he was speaking to reporters at the rally, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters.</p>.Toxic drain water flows into DPS flamingo lake in Navi Mumbai, raises STP quality questions.<p>"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at the nearby open ground.</p>.<p>Mahajan on Wednesday said that the woman was in a hurry to pick up her child and her anger was justifiable to an extent, but she used inappropriate language. With some 15,000 to 20,000 women participating in the rally, traffic congestion was unavoidable, he said. </p>