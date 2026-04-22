Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Police register case against organisers of BJP rally in Mumbai's Worli after woman's outburst goes viral

An agitated woman confronted BJP minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday when he was speaking to reporters at the rally, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsBJPMumbaiMaharashtraRallyWorli

Follow us on :

Follow Us