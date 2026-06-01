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Politics, family ties separate, says BJP candidate Arun Lakhani as son set to marry NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter

Lakhani's son Sarang is scheduled to marry Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati on June 20.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:04 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSupriya SuleNCP (SP)

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