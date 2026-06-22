Polluted creek water entering DPS Flamingo Lake emerging as major ecological threat to Navi Mumbai wetlands: Study

<p>Mumbai: Fresh water quality studies indicate that polluted creek water entering DPS Flamingo Lake during high tide is emerging as a major ecological threat to one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi-mumbai">Navi Mumbai</a>'s most important wetlands, which forms part of the Ramsar-listed Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary ecosystem.</p><p>The latest laboratory analysis of water entering the lake through a tidal inflow channel has revealed alarming contamination levels, adding to concerns over the sharp decline in flamingo sightings at the wetland this season.</p><p>Tests showed Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) at 19,600 mg/l, more than nine times the permissible limit of 2,100 mg/l prescribed under IS 2490:1974 standards for inland surface waters. The sample failed to meet prescribed water quality norms.</p><p>The study was commissioned by environmentalists Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society and B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation.</p><p>The findings have intensified concerns that polluted tidal inflows are undermining the ecological integrity of DPS Flamingo Lake, a key feeding and resting habitat for migratory flamingos visiting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.</p><p>The latest results also reinforce earlier warnings. A water sample collected from the lake in March recorded TDS levels of 21,720 mg/l, while a drain discharging into the wetland showed TDS levels of 7,950 mg/l in April. </p><p>The April sample also recorded Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 36.4 mg/l, far exceeding permissible limits. All three samples failed to conform to inland water quality standards.</p><p>Environmentalists said the contamination poses a serious threat to the fragile food chain that sustains flamingos. The birds depend on specific salinity levels and water chemistry that support algae, diatoms and microscopic invertebrates, which form the bulk of their diet.</p><p>"The toxic mix of polluted tidal inflows and extensive blue-green algal growth appears to have pushed DPS Flamingo Lake towards an ecological tipping point," Kumar said.</p>.Type 2 diabetes patients increasingly diagnosed with liver fibrosis: Lancet Study.<p>"Flamingos can tolerate natural salinity, but they cannot thrive in waters carrying a cocktail of sewage, urban runoff and other contaminants. The deteriorating water quality is steadily eroding the lake's ecological balance and shrinking its food base," Sareen added.</p><p>The findings echo broader global concerns about the rapid degradation of wetlands. The UNEP-DHI Centre for Water and Environment, in its report Wetlands: The Unsung Heroes of the Planet, has warned that wetland loss has accelerated since 2000 due to pollution, habitat degradation and unsustainable human activity, leading to declines in wetland-dependent species worldwide.</p><p>Kumar said the latest findings underscore the urgency of granting Conservation Reserve status to DPS Flamingo Lake.</p><p>"The continuing pollution highlights the need to expedite the final government resolution for Conservation Reserve status and provide stronger legal protection to the wetland," he said.</p><p>Scientific studies, including research published in Nature Geoscience, have shown that human-induced changes to estuarine and tidal systems can trigger long-term ecological stress by affecting water quality, sediment flows and biodiversity.</p><p>For Navi Mumbai, environmentalists said, the declining presence of flamingos at DPS Lake is more than the loss of a seasonal spectacle.</p><p>"It is an early warning signal that one of the region's most fragile and ecologically significant wetlands is under growing stress," they said.</p>