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Homeindiamaharashtra

Polluted creek water entering DPS Flamingo Lake emerging as major ecological threat to Navi Mumbai wetlands: Study

The study was commissioned by environmentalists Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society and B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbaiwetlands

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