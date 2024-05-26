Porsche involved in Pune car crash case was a birthday gift for accused teenager: Report

The Porsche involved in the Pune car crash in which two techies lost their lives was a birthday gift for the teenager accused of being behind the wheels when the incident occured, according to a report by India Today.

The publication spoke to Aman Wadhwa, a friend of the accused teenager's grandfather, who revealed that the latter's grandfather had shared a picture of the vehicle on a WhatsApp group two months prior to the accident, calling it a birthday gift for his grandson.

Pune police on Saturday arrested the grandfather of the 17-year-old accused while claiming that both the teenager's father and grandfather put pressure on the family's driver to take blame for the accident by offering him money and giving threats.