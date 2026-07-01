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Homeindiamaharashtra

Powai lake starts overflowing, but stock significantly low in 7 reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai

Powai Lake had overflowed on June 19 last year. This year's overflow was delayed due to the late onset of the monsoon in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBrihanmumbai Municipal CorporationLakereservoirs

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