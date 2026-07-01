Powai lake starts overflowing, but stock significantly low in 7 reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: Amid heavy rains across Mumbai, Powai Lake in the city’s eastern suburbs started overflowing on Wednesday morning, even as the stock in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis remained abysmally low compared to last year.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)</a> said Powai Lake, one of the key artificial lakes within its jurisdiction, started overflowing at around 5.30 am. “With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake’s water is used only for industrial purposes,” the BMC said in a post on X.</p>.Mumbai's water level concerning; reserves drop to 12% of capacity .<p>The excess water from the lake flows into the Mithi river, which drains into the Arabian Sea at Mahim.</p>.<p>Powai Lake had overflowed on June 19 last year. This year's overflow was delayed due to the late onset of the monsoon in Mumbai.</p>.<p>When the lake is full, its water spread area is around 2.23 sq km, while its catchment area spans 6.61 sq km, the civic body said. Located about 27 km from the BMC headquarters, Powai Lake was built in 1890 at Rs 40 lakh.</p>.Mumbai's Powai Lake clean-up spurs tree alarm.<p>Meanwhile, the water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai stood at 7.18 per cent of their total capacity at 6 am on Wednesday, compared to 41.17 per cent on July 1, 2025.</p>.<p>Mumbai receives 3,850 million litres (385 crore litres) of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes. </p>