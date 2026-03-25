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Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare sought to take over NCP after Ajit Pawar's death, wrote to EC: Rohit Pawar

Sunetra Pawar subsequently wrote to the Election Commission of India asking it to disregard any such correspondence during the transition period
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsAjit PawarMaharshtraRohit Pawar

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