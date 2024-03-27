Prakash Ambedkar floats Third Front, snubs MVA

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar floated a Third Front after discussions with Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil and distanced away from the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The development comes days after Ambedkar attended the rally of I.N.D.I.A. in Mumbai which was presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and a host of leaders of the opposition bloc.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution is lawyer by profession, and two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola in Maharashtra and one-time Rajya Sabha MP.

Over weeks, Ambedkar held discussions with Maharashtra Congress leadership, NCP (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

Ambedkar announced the first list of nine candidates.

Ambedkar, himself, will contest from Akola in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The candidates are: Sanjay Kewat (Bhandara-Gondiya), Hitesh Madavi (Gadchiroli-Chimur), Rajesh Belle (Chandrapur), Vasant Magar (Buldhana), Prajakta Pillewan (Amravati), Prof. Rajendra Salunke (Wardha), Khemsing Pawar (Yavatmal-Washim).