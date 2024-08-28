Prakash Ambedkar gears up for Maharashtra polls, says VBA aims to change 'casteist trend'

The social and political alliance of Dalits, Adivasis and Other Backward Classes will bring a political change in Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar said even as he continues to target the two diametrically opposite alliances - ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.).

“A change in Maharashtra is going to come,” he said in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, expected around October-November.

“Both the Congress and BJP have ghettoised SCs and STs into reserved constituencies only. VBA aims to change this casteist trend,” he said.