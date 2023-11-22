Prakash Ambedkar invites Rahul Gandhi to 'Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha' in Mumbai on Nov 25

In what comes as an important development, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar has invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha in Mumbai on 25 November.

The meeting comes on the eve of Constitution Day, which marks the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26 November, 1949.

While Gandhi is the great-grandson of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India.

“Based on our respective commitment to fight the RSS-BJP, which solely exists to destroy the ethos and ideas of the Constitution, I extend the invitation of Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha to you on behalf of my party, VBA,” Ambedkar wrote to Gandhi pointing out that this would give the latter an opportunity to lakhs of people.

The Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha would be held at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park at Dadar in Mumbai, which is a stones throw distance away from Chaityabhoomi, where the last rites of Dr Ambedkar was performed. In fact, the grand memorial dedicated to Dr Ambedkar at the Indu Mill Compound, which is near the venue.