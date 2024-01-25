Prakash Ambedkar snubs Maha Vikas Aghadi, sets terms to attend meeting

However, as of now, Ambedkar, a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-time Rajya Sabha MP, has said no to the meeting.

Ambedkar wants a formal letter from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

Ambedkar communicated this after Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, his NCP counterpart Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut - in a joint letter requested Ambedkar to be part of the seat sharing talks.

In the joint letter, the MVA state leadership said that since Ambedkar is himself speaking on issues like dictatorship and saving the Constitution, he was invited to attend the Thursday’s meeting on seat-sharing talks.

However, Ambedkar in a letter to Patole, rejected the offer. “On one hand, the AICC In-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala in a press conference on Tuesday at Congress Bhawan in Pune, where you were sitting beside him, explicitly stated that VBA will be included in MVA once the elections are announced, on other hand, you are posting invitation signed by yourself.”

“The other two signatories (Patil and Raut) in the letter have, concisely and clearly, shared with me in my multiple meetings that the Congress high-command has not bestowed you with any decision-making authority for alliance and coalition-related decisions in Maharashtra. In the meetings with Shiv Sena, I have been told that both Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP correspond directly with either Rahul Gandhi and Kharge and does not keep you in the loop because you do not have authority in decision-making in both MVA and I.N.D.I.A,” Ambedkar said in a strongly-worded letter.

“Has the AICC or the Congress high-command allowed you to take decisions pertaining to coalition and alliance in Maharashtra? On Wednesday, in a press conference in Aurangabad, our chief spokesperson Siddharth Mokle very clearly said that the signatories in any invitation to VBA has to be the presidents of the respective parties in the MVA Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge,” Ambedkar further said.

He said on part of Congress, the letter can be signed by Kharge, Chennithala, Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi - and VBA would attend.