Prakash Ambedkar snubs RaGa's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, demands VBA's inclusion in I.N.D.I.A bloc first

Mumbai: In a new political development, veteran politician and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar has snubbed the Congress for its approach. Targeting Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, he said he would join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra only when he is made a member of the I.N.D.I.A bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is a two-term Lok Sabha member of Lok Sabha from Akola and one-time Rajya Sabha member.

Ambedkar has shot off a two-page letter to Gandhi.