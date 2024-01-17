Prakash Ambedkar snubs RaGa's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, demands VBA's inclusion in I.N.D.I.A bloc first

Mumbai: In a new political development, veteran politician and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar has snubbed the Congress for its approach. Targeting Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, he said he would join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra only when he is made a member of the I.N.D.I.A bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is a two-term Lok Sabha member of Lok Sabha from Akola and one-time Rajya Sabha member.
Ambedkar has shot off a two-page letter to Gandhi.
“I have reviewed an invitation from Rahul Gandhi to join him in his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. I have conditionally accepted the invitation and stressed on the fact that it would be difficult for me to join him in his yatra as VBA has not yet been invited to the I.N.D.I.A alliance and MVA,” Ambedkar said.
“Joining the Yatra without being inducted into I.N.D.I.A and MVA will lead to speculations of an alliance, which has not yet materialised. Hence, I have requested Rahul Gandhi to send VBA an invitation for both INDIA alliance and MVA,” said Ambedkar.
He reiterated that though only six years old, the VBA has been relentlessly fighting against the BJP-RSS, the ideology of ‘Manusmriti’, and for the cause of the Dalits, OBCs, Muslims, economically weak Marathas, tribals and all other discriminated or marginalised groups in the country.