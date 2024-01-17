Prakash Ambedkar turns down Ayodhya invite

Mumbai: Veteran lawyer and politician Prakash Ambedkar - grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar - has turned down the invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.

“I received an invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I will not be attending the event because it a BJP-RSS programme. A religious event has become a political campaign for electoral gains,” said Ambedkar, a former two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha MP said.