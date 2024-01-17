Prakash Ambedkar turns down Ayodhya invite

Mumbai: Veteran lawyer and politician Prakash Ambedkar - grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar - has turned down the invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.
“I received an invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I will not be attending the event because it a BJP-RSS programme. A religious event has become a political campaign for electoral gains,” said Ambedkar, a former two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha MP said.
“My grandfather Dr B R Ambedkar warned that “that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy the second time, and probably be lost forever.”
The fear of my grandfather has become a reality today.
BJP and RSS, which places "creed over country" has appropriated the religious event for its political gain, he said.