Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Prasad Purohit promoted as Brigadier after acquittal in 2008 Malegaon blasts case

This development brings closure to a nearly two-decade-long legal and professional struggle for the 54-year-old officer.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtra2008 Malegaon bomb blast caseLt Col Prasad Purohit

Follow us on :

Follow Us