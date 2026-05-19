Prashant Kishor's meeting with Sunetra Pawar, Parth sparks speculations; NCP leader clarifies

<p>Mumbai: Poll-strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a> and her son and Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar sparked speculations about an advisory role he may play in the future for the Nationalist Congress Party. </p><p>The luncheon meeting took place on Monday. </p><p>However, Parth Pawar offered a clarification on Tuesday. </p><p>It may be mentioned that Kishor had good relations with the late NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. </p><p>“Prashant ji is a friend and like a brother. He is known to us since Dada’s time. Yesterday he was in town so we had pleasure to have him at home for lunch and some insightful conversation,” Parth Pawar posted on X. </p>.<p>“Regarding some speculation about him working with NCP, let me set the record straight. To the best of my knowledge it has been few years since he has quit the political advisory space. I don’t see that changing but I can assure all those who are interested that we are and will always be available for each other wherever needed,” he added. </p>