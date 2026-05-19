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Prashant Kishor's meeting with Sunetra Pawar, Parth sparks speculations; NCP leader clarifies

'Prashant ji is a friend and like a brother. He is known to us since Dada’s time. Yesterday he was in town so we had pleasure to have him at home for lunch and some insightful conversation,' Parth Pawar posted on X.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPPrashant Kishorsunetra pawar

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