Pre-wedding photoshoot exposes child marriage plan in Maharashtra; minor rescued

<p>Beed: The growing trend of uploading pre-wedding photoshoots and reels on social media platforms helped foil a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-marriage">child marriage</a> bid involving a 15-year-old girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's </a>Beed district, officials said Sunday.</p>.<p>District Collector Vivek Johnson received a tip-off about images from a pre-wedding photoshoot uploaded on social media, and following his intervention, the marriage between the teen and a 23-year-old man in Georai tehsil was stopped on June 19, CWC chairperson Ashok Tangade said.</p>.Odisha teen calls helpline, stops own marriage to 40-year-old man.<p>The collector directed the District Women and Child Development officials to take immediate action, he said.</p>.<p>A rescue team rushed to the village, where they initially found no immediate outward signs of a wedding except for bridal henna on the minor's hands bearing the groom's name.</p>.<p>Taking note of the images from a pre-wedding photoshoot, the team took the minor into protective custody, he said, adding that further probe is underway and action will be taken against those involved. </p>