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Homeindiamaharashtra

Pre-wedding photoshoot exposes child marriage plan in Maharashtra; minor rescued

The collector directed the District Women and Child Development officials to take immediate action, he said.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 14:00 IST
India Newschild marriageBeedMaharastra

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