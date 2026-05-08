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'Premature, misplaced': Sanjay Raut hits out at Donald Trump for congratulating PM Modi on Bengal win

'These are state-level elections—an internal matter of India’s federal democracy,' Raut wrote in a post on X.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDonald TrumpSanjay Raut

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