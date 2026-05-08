<p>Mumbai: Hours after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BJP’s landslide win in West Bengal Assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) hit out at him saying that the endorsement appears premature and misplaced. </p><p>“These are state-level elections—an internal matter of India’s federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> in a post on X, addressed to Trump. </p><p>“More importantly, serious concerns have emerged. Numerous complaints allege an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and systemic pressure. Widespread perceptions suggest the Election Commission did not act impartially and its functioning appeared to favour the BJP, raising questions about institutional neutrality. Equally troubling are allegations regarding the extensive deployment of central forces, which many believe created coercion rather than confidence,” said Raut, a journalist-politician and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson. </p>.Maharashtra to establish a water system to meet needs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region .<p>“Senior leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have publicly raised concerns about the fairness of the process. These reflect a broader unease that cannot be ignored. Democracy is not just about elections—it is about ensuring they are free, fair, and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration. Were these concerns considered before your statement? Given your emphasis on democratic values, I urge a more informed and balanced view,” said Raut.</p>.<p>Earlier talking to reporters, Raut said: “I believe the news is false. If Modi wins the Gram Panchayat elections tomorrow, will President Trump, (French President) Emmanuel Macron and (British Prime Minister) Keir Starmer congratulate Modi? America is the largest democratic country. So is India. What is going on in the name of democracy in India? The whole world knows this. But there is also a compulsion. (Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, and Mamata Banerjee have repeatedly expressed their views. I feel it is my duty to correct President Donald Trump.”</p><p>Raut said the world should also know what is going on in the name of democracy in this country, in West Bengal, in Tamil Nadu, and in Assam. “I will not believe that Donald Trump read my tweet, but I did my duty... These BJP people are tarnishing Modi's image,” he said. </p>