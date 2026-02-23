Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

President Murmu to inaugurate National Arogya Fair 2026 in Maharashtra's Buldhana

The initiative is being organised by the Ayush Ministry in collaboration with the All India Ayurvedic Congress.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 18:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDroupadi Murmu

Follow us on :

Follow Us