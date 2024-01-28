Presiding officers must remain above party politics: Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar

Recently, there have been instances of people making derogatory remarks about presiding officers, he said, adding, "I welcome any difference of opinion, but feel that it should be expressed in a dignified manner and language."

Earlier this month, Narwekar came under severe attack from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) after he gave a ruling recognising the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the 'real' Shiv Sena while hearing disqualification pleas filed by the two factions.