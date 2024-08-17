Pro Govinda League set to dazzle Mumbai

“We have got overwhelming response,” said state Industries Minister Uday Samant, who was accompanied by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, founder and Chairman of the Pro Govinda League, Purvesh Sarnaik, President of Pro Govinda League, Mazhar Nadiadwala, League Director of Pro Govinda League and Mohomed Morani, League Director of Pro Govinda League were present at the press conference.

Most of the teams will represent majorly from Mumbai and Thane region.

The winning team will be awarded a grand prize of Rs 25 lakh, while the runner-up will receive Rs 15 lakh. Teams finishing in third and fourth place will be awarded Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. The remaining twelve teams will each receive Rs 1 lakh, with all prizes sponsored by the league organizers.

To ensure the safety of all participants, the league has implemented comprehensive measures, including medical facilities, food provisions, and practice spaces for the Govinda teams.

The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar has extended full support to the event, providing insurance coverage for all participating Govindas.

With 14,000 Govindas already registered and expectations of reaching one lakh participants, this year's event promises to be a spectacle. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports, and Govinda enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and cheer for their favorite teams.