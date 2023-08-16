Probe demanded after video of Muslim boy being thrashed at Bandra Terminus goes viral

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a video of a Muslim boy being thrashed at the Bandra Terminus station has surfaced with political parties demanding a probe into the viral clip.
In the video, a girl can be heard saying - "don't hit him” - but the goons continued to thrash the man and later were seen taking him out of the station even as there were slogans like ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ raised in the background.
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms including X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sought detailed investigations into the incident, which purportedly took place on 21/22 July.
“The fire of hatred seems to have reached Mumbai. Irrespective of the date when the incident took place, has the police probed it. If a person is an accused, the police have the right to take action and not the mob,” SP’s Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi, who is an MLA from Mumbai, said.
Azmi, a former Rajya Sabha member, urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commission to ensure a probe into the incident.
AIMIM national spokesperson and senior lawyer Waris Pathan too sought a probe.
“I have been informed that this incident happened around 21/22 July in the jurisdiction of Bandra Terminus which comes under Nirmal Nagar police station. But the video was viral on social media now…. what was police doing till date, why no investigation or complaint registered by police who were present there…prompt and proper investigation is must,” asked Pathan, a former MLA.
“It is shocking that in the name of love jihad such an incident has happened …what has happened to a city like Mumbai,” said Pathan, who flagged the incident.
Pathan also referred to the Jaipur Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express of 31 July, when Railway Protection Force constable shot dead his superior officer and three passengers while the train was crossing Palghar district and also have a “hate speech” before be was apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP).
SP MLA Raees Shaikh, who represents Bhiwandi, said: “Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident at Bandra Terminus. Violence and hate have no place in our society. Such acts of violence based on religion or any other pretext are unacceptable. Authorities must verify the video first and take appropriate action.”